Saudi Arabia's Nahdi Medical set to raise up to 5.11 billion riyals in IPO

03/01/2022 | 12:17am EST
DUBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - Nahdi Medical Co, Saudi Arabia's market leader in retail pharmacies, is set to raise up to 5.11 billion riyals ($1.36 billion) in its initial public offering after the company disclosed its indicative price range on Tuesday.

The offering's price range was set at 119 riyals to 131 riyals a share, according to a bourse filing. The company is selling 39 million shares, representing a 30% stake to investors. ($1 = 3.7516 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
