Saudi Arabia's Nahdi Medical set to raise up to 5.11 billion riyals in IPO

DUBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - Nahdi Medical Co, Saudi Arabia's
market leader in retail pharmacies, is set to raise up to 5.11
billion riyals ($1.36 billion) in its initial public offering
after the company disclosed its indicative price range on
Tuesday.
The offering's price range was set at 119 riyals to 131
riyals a share, according to a bourse filing. The company is
selling 39 million shares, representing a 30% stake to
investors.
($1 = 3.7516 riyals)
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Kim Coghill)