Saudi Arabia's PIF, Cain invest $900 mln in hotelier Aman Group

DUBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Saud Arabia's Public Investment
Fund (PIF) and London-based real estate investment firm Cain
International said on Monday they had invested $900 million in
luxury hotel group Aman, which Cain said valued Aman at $3
billion.
The PIF and Cain said, in separate announcements, the
investment would support Aman Group's "global expansion of
ultra-luxury hotels and branded residences." Cain said the funds
would also be used to enhance existing properties and support
the acquisition and development of new locations.
"Our investment in Aman Group reflects PIF's belief in the
current potential of the hospitality and tourism industry, both
internationally and in Saudi Arabia," PIF Deputy Governor Turqi
Alnowaiser was quoted as saying in a tweet by the public fund.
Aman Group has 34 hotels in 20 countries, including 12
branded residences, and another nine properties under
development, including in Saudi Arabia and the United States,
Cain said.
"As the hospitality landscape continues to evolve, we expect
to see a growing desire for travelers and investors alike to
prioritize experiences supported by preeminent brands like
Aman," Cain Chief Executive Jonathan Goldstein said.
