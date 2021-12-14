Log in
Saudi Arabia's economy expanded 7% in Q3

12/14/2021 | 02:20am EST
DUBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's economy grew 7% in the third quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday.

The expansion was slightly bigger than official estimates of a 6.8% annual growth during the period.

Quarter-on-quarter, the economy of the world's biggest oil exporter grew by 5.7%, the General Authority for Statistics said.

"Economic growth was mainly driven by oil activities, which increased by 9.3% year-on-year", while the non-oil economy expanded by 6.3% year on year, it added.

The largest Arab economy was hit hard last year by the twin shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic and record-low oil prices, but it rebounded this year amid easing coronavirus restrictions, higher oil prices and production hikes.

Riyadh said on Sunday it expected the economy to grow 2.9% this year and 7.4% next year. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.61% 74.66 Delayed Quote.43.17%
WTI 0.39% 71.472 Delayed Quote.46.35%
