Saudi Arabia's economy expanded 7% in Q3

DUBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's economy grew 7% in
the third quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on
Tuesday.
The expansion was slightly bigger than official estimates of
a 6.8% annual growth during the period.
Quarter-on-quarter, the economy of the world's biggest oil
exporter grew by 5.7%, the General Authority for Statistics
said.
"Economic growth was mainly driven by oil activities, which
increased by 9.3% year-on-year", while the non-oil economy
expanded by 6.3% year on year, it added.
The largest Arab economy was hit hard last year by the twin
shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic and record-low oil prices, but
it rebounded this year amid easing coronavirus restrictions,
higher oil prices and production hikes.
Riyadh said on Sunday it expected the economy to grow 2.9%
this year and 7.4% next year.
