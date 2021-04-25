Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Saudi Arabia's imports from Turkey edge up in February

04/25/2021 | 03:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - The value of Saudi imports from Turkey increased month-on-month in February, according to official data, but remained well below last year's amount after an informal blockade by Saudi Arabia.

Imports from Turkey came to 24.5 million riyals ($6.53 million) in February, up from 14.1 million riyals a month earlier but still about 98% down year on year, data from Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Statistics showed on Sunday.

Riyadh has never publicly acknowledged boycotting goods from Turkey, but last year Saudi businessmen endorsed the move in response to what they called hostility from Ankara.

Relations between the two countries were thrown into turmoil in 2018 over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Some Turkish exporters have been re-routing goods to circumvent the issue, exporters and traders have told Reuters, and Turkey last month raised the issue at a World Trade Organisation Goods Council meeting in Geneva.

Turkey tumbled to 67th in terms of imports to Saudi Arabia from 11th in February last year, the data showed, while China remained Saudi's top trading partner.

The value of Saudi overall exports meanwhile increased 3% year-on-year in February driven by non-oil exports, the statistics authority said.

Exports amounted to 65.8 billion riyals, up from 63.8 billion riyals in February 2020, but oil exports fell by 0.7 billion riyals or 1.4% in the same period.

On a month-on-month basis, however, overall Saudi exports decreased by 6.2 billion riyals, or 8.6%. ($1 = 3.7507 riyals) (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:23aSaudi Arabia's imports from Turkey edge up in February
RE
02:49aDelhi Chief Minister Kejriwal extends lockdown by a week
RE
02:49aDelhi chief minister kejriwal says lockdown in city state extended till may 3
RE
02:46aChina-ASEAN Business Center unveiled in South China's Guangxi
PU
02:46aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : Canton Fair concludes online in China's Guangdong
PU
02:38aPM Modi says India shaken by new coronavirus 'storm'
RE
02:38aIndian pm says "we will together come out of this crisis soon"
RE
02:37aIndian pm says everyone must get vaccinated but also be careful
RE
02:32aIndia pm modi says have to give priority to views of scientific experts to win the war against covid
RE
02:31aPm modi says india was confident after successfully tackling first wave
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Kansas City Southern says it will talk with rival bidder CN; CP welcomes regulatory ruling
2SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION : Samsung unit considers developing $673 mln solar plants in Texas -documents
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : U.S. racing to send aid to India as COVID-19 cases soar
4RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG : THE GIESSWEIN STORY: It all started with Grandma's knitted sweaters
5BANK OF JAPAN : BANK OF JAPAN : Main events scheduled for Monday, April 26

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ