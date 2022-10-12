Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Saudi Arabia says OPEC+ oil cut 'purely economic'

10/12/2022 | 09:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The OPEC logo is pictured on the wall of the new OPEC headquarters in Vienna

CAIRO (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia rejected as "not based on facts" statements criticising the kingdom after an OPEC+ decision last week to cut its oil production target despite U.S. objections, saying it serves the interests of both consumers and producers.

The OPEC+ decision was adopted through consensus, took into account the balance of supply and demand and was aimed at curbing market volatility, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

President Joe Biden pledged earlier this week that "there will be consequences" for U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ said last week it would cut its oil production target by 2 million barrels per day.

OPEC+, the producer group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) plus allies including Russia, announced its new production target after weeks of lobbying by U.S. officials against such a move.

The United States accused Saudi Arabia of kowtowing to Moscow, which objects to a Western cap on the price of Russian oil in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The Saudi foreign ministry statement, quoting an unnamed official, stressed the "purely economic context" of the oil cut.

The statement also referred to consultations with the United States in which it was asked to delay the cuts by a month.

The OPEC+ move has raised worries in Washington about the possibility of higher gasoline prices right before the November U.S. midterm elections, with Biden's Democrats trying to retain their control of the House of Representatives and Senate.

"The Kingdom clarified through its continuous consultations with the U.S. administration that all economic analyses indicate that postponing the OPEC+ decision for a month, according to what has been suggested would have had negative economic consequences," it said.

Saudi Arabia also said it views its relationship with the United States as a "strategic one" and stressed the importance of mutual respect.

(Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy, Moaz Abd-Alaziz and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Tom Hogue)

By Ahmad Elhamy and Moaz Abd-Alaziz


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.03% 92.42 Delayed Quote.22.97%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.64% 64.2062 Delayed Quote.-17.27%
WTI -0.06% 87.119 Delayed Quote.17.63%
Latest news "Economy"
12:03aRussia's Putin in Kazakhstan for meetings of regional bodies
RE
12:01aU.S. VC firms pull back from late-stage deals amid stormy markets, valuation concerns
RE
10/12Soybeans ease from 2-week high, wheat up 1% on supply concerns
RE
10/12Top China trade association for chips opposes Washington's export control regulations -statement
RE
10/12South Korean household loans shrink sharply in Sept as rates rise
RE
10/12Kyiv region hit by air strikes - local officials
RE
10/12Japan Finance Minister says govt ready to take action vs speculative yen moves
RE
10/12Oil prices jittery as market wary of demand risks
RE
10/12China's Sept exports likely cooled further on weakening global demand
RE
10/12China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan Inc strongly backs defence spending, many firms near limit on wea..
2Mitsubishi Heavy Industries :
3Australians rush to grab sandbags as heavy rain slams southeast
4BOWMAN: FED FUNDS RATE WILL NEED TO RISE TO RESTRICTIVE LEVEL, R…
5QANTAS CFO SAYS WILL ISSUE REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL ON AIRBUS A330 R…

HOT NEWS