Saudi Arabia says oil market fluctuation remains a major challenge for economy

DUBAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday the
COVID-19 outbreak has made predicting the oil market
"increasingly challenging," warning that oil market fluctuation
is a major challenge for the economy.
The world's biggest oil exporter has cut oil output this
year as part of a deal with OPEC and other producers to
stabilise the oil market, which hit a 21-year low below $16 per
barrel in April.
Brent crude settled at $50.76 a barrel on Tuesday.
"In view of the uncertainty surrounding the pace of the
global economic recovery and the potential persistence of the
crisis, predicting the state of the oil market becomes
increasingly challenging," the Ministry of Finance said in its
budget statement for 2021.
Saudi Arabia will continue to play an effective role in
achieving stability in the oil market and implement its plan for
economic diversification, the budget statement said.
Saudi Arabia's average oil output has declined by 5.7% on an
annual basis from January to October 2020 to 9.3 million barrels
per day, the statement said, citing data from OPEC.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Raya Jalabi in Dubai
