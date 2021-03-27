Saudi Arabia sees fields of green with major tree-planting drive

DUBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia aims to plant 10
billion trees in the coming decades as part of an ambitious
campaign unveiled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on
Saturday to reduce carbon emissions and combat pollution and
land degradation.
The de facto ruler of the world's top oil exporter said that
Saudi Arabia aims to reduce its carbon emissions by generating
50% of the country's energy from renewables by 2030.
Riyadh would also work with other Arab states on a Middle
East Green Initiative to plant an additional 40 billion trees,
which the prince said would be the world's largest reforestation
programme.
The statement did not provide details on how the ambitious
planting project would be carried out in a country with limited
renewable water resources.
The world's largest producer of desalinated water has in the
past said it would use cloud seeding and recycled water to plant
local trees that require less irrigation, including in urban
areas.
The Saudi Green Initiative is part of the prince's Vision
2030 plan to reduce its reliance on oil revenues and to improve
the quality of life in the country.
"The Kingdom, the region and the world needs to go much
further and faster in combating climate change," Prince Mohammed
said.
He said the share of clean energy production in the Middle
East does not currently exceed 7% and that Saudi would work with
regional partners to help contribute to a reduction in carbon
emissions resulting from hydrocarbon production in the region by
more than 60%.
(Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous, editing by Louise Heavens)