Saudi Arabia suspends international flights and land and sea entry for a week - SPA

CAIRO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia suspended late on
Sunday all international commercial flights for a renewable week
except for the foreign flights already in the kingdom which will
be allowed to leave, state news agency SPA reported quoting an
interior ministry source.
The source added the entry to the kingdom through land and
sea ports will be also suspended for a renewable week, and those
measures come after the spread of a new strain of COVID-19 among
number of countries.
(Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek and Ahmed Tolba)