Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060, crown prince says

RIYADH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, aims to reach zero-net emissions by 2060, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged at an environment conference in the kingdom on Saturday.

The crown prince, in recorded remarks, announced plans to cut carbon emissions by over 270 million tonnes per year as part of the Saudi Green Initiative, which he said would see investments of more than 700 billion riyals ($186.63 billion).

