Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060, crown prince says

RIYADH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil
exporter, aims to reach zero-net emissions by 2060, Crown Prince
Mohammed bin Salman pledged at an environment conference in the
kingdom on Saturday.
The crown prince, in recorded remarks, announced plans to
cut carbon emissions by over 270 million tonnes per year as part
of the Saudi Green Initiative, which he said would see
investments of more than 700 billion riyals ($186.63 billion).
($1 = 3.7507 riyals)
(Reporting by Yousef Saba and Saeed Azhar in Riyadh, Marwa
Rashad in London and Maher Chmaytelli in Dubai; writing by
Ghaida Ghantous; editing by Jason Neely)