News  >  Economy & Forex

Latest News
Saudi Arabia to build zero carbon city in NEOM business zone

01/10/2021 | 12:38pm EST
DUBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crown prince on Sunday announced plans to build a zero carbon city at NEOM, a $500 billion flagship business zone aimed at diversifying the kingdom's oil-based economy.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in televised remarks that the city, which will be capable of housing one million residents, would comprise "carbon-positive urban developments powered by 100% clean energy".

A Saudi statement said construction would start in Q1 2021 on the project, which is expected to contribute $48 billion to the kingdom's GDP. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad, Ghaida Ghantous and Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.19% 56.25 Delayed Quote.5.44%
WTI 3.30% 52.605 Delayed Quote.5.70%
