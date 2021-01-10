Saudi Arabia to build zero carbon city in NEOM business zone

DUBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crown prince on
Sunday announced plans to build a zero carbon city at NEOM, a
$500 billion flagship business zone aimed at diversifying the
kingdom's oil-based economy.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in televised remarks that
the city, which will be capable of housing one million
residents, would comprise "carbon-positive urban developments
powered by 100% clean energy".
A Saudi statement said construction would start in Q1 2021
on the project, which is expected to contribute $48 billion to
the kingdom's GDP.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad, Ghaida Ghantous and Nayera
Abdallah; Editing by Alexander Smith)