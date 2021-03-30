Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Saudi Arabia to give Yemeni government $422 mln worth of fuel

03/30/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will grant $422 million worth of petroleum products to Yemen's internationally recognised government for power stations and to support public services as the country grapples with a fuel shortage, state news agency SPA said on Tuesday.

It said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman informed Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi of the grant under the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program in a telephone call.

Saudi Arabia leads a military coalition that intervened in Yemen in 2015 against the Iran-aligned Houthis who ousted Hadi's government from the capital Sanaa and now hold most of northern Yemen. The government is based in the south.

Fuel shortages have knocked out water pumps, generators in hospitals and disrupted aid supplies in Yemen, where 80% of the population need help.

Last week Hadi's government said it had approved entry of some fuel ships to Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah, which is controlled by the Houthi movement.

The move came after the group, which controls most big urban centres, said it would only agree to a Saudi ceasefire proposal if the coalition fully lifts an air and sea blockade, which the military alliance says aims to prevent arms smuggling. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:41pAlaska Air to purchase additional 23 737-9 MAX from Boeing
RE
05:40pUK calls for end to 'pernicious' trade practices, in apparent swipe at China before G7 talks
RE
05:35pSaudi Arabia to give Yemeni government $422 mln worth of fuel
RE
05:33pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:31pCommunications Services Flat As ViacomCBS Recoups Some Losses -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:29pTech Drops As Stocks Affected By Archegos Unwinding Recoup Some Losses - Tech Roundup
DJ
05:21pWall Street dips, with technology the biggest drag
RE
05:21pBlackBerry misses quarterly revenue estimates as software demand slumps
RE
05:17pFinancials Up As Archegos Worries Subside, Treasury Yields Rise - Financials Roundup
DJ
05:14pConsumer Cos Climb After Home-Price Report - Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global banks brace for losses from Archegos fallout
2BMW has got its timing right for beefing up electric cars
3Archegos losses tallied up, industry regulatory scrutiny grows
4Aviation startup Lilium to float in US via $3.3 billion SPAC deal
5Wall Street dips, with technology the biggest drag

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ