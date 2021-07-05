Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Saudi Arabia to invest over $133 bln in transport sector, minister says

07/05/2021 | 04:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will invest over 500 billion riyals ($133.34 billion) in airports, sea ports, rail and other infrastructure by the end of the decade in a bid to make the kingdom a global transportation and logistics hub, its transport minister said on Monday.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is pushing economic diversification to wean Saudi Arabia off oil revenues and create jobs, announced a transport and logistics drive, of which few details have been released publicly, last Tuesday.

Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh bin Nasser al-Jasser said at an event in Saudi Arabia that the strategy included many mega projects, with over 500 billion riyals earmarked for investment.

The strategy is the latest economic policy to put Riyadh in competition with the United Arab Emirates, the region's business, trade and tourism hub.

Saudi Arabia plans to increase the number of international aviation routes from 99 to over 250 and more than triple total annual passenger traffic from 103 million in 2019 to 330 million by 2030, Abdulaziz Al-Duauilj, the head of the aviation authority, said at the same event.

The kingdom's international network is currently significantly smaller than that of neighbouring smaller states the UAE or Qatar, which are both large air transit hubs.

Al-Duauilj said annual capacity at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport and Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport would each expand to 100 million passengers, without saying by when.

He also said the kingdom was aiming to become a global air freight logistics hub, handling 4.5 million tonnes of air cargo a year, up from 900,000 in 2019.

Saudi Arabia earlier announced a new national carrier would be launched as part of the strategy, which aims to make the kingdom the fifth biggest global air passenger transit hub.

Sources familiar with the plans have told Reuters the new airline would target international transit traffic, pitting it directly against Gulf giants Emirates and Qatar Airways.

Saudi Arabia's other airlines, like state-owned Saudia and its low cost subsidiary flyadeal, mostly operate domestic services and point-to-point flights to and from the country of 35 million people. ($1 = 3.7497 riyals) (Reporting by Marwa Rashad in London and Alexander Cornwell in Dubai; Editing by Catherine Evans and Sonya Hepinstall)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:20pFrench group fumes over new Russian champagne law
RE
05:17pNFT sales volume surges to $2.5 billion in 2021 first half
RE
05:12pItaly's Ali Group to buy Welbilt for $3.41 billion
RE
04:57pBiden administration pushes for 'compromise solution' in OPEC+ talks
RE
04:57pGermany relaxes restrictions for travelers from UK and other countries
RE
04:48pSaudi Arabia to invest over $133 bln in transport sector, minister says
RE
04:39pChinese regulators suggested Didi delay its U.S IPO - WSJ
RE
04:23pCongo appoints IMF veteran Kabedi-Mbuyi to lead central bank
RE
04:15pCoop, other ransomware-hit firms, could take weeks to recover, say experts
RE
04:05pFrench champagne industry group fumes over new Russian law
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Battle for Britain's Morrisons hots up as Apollo enters fray
2Saudi Arabia pushes back on UAE opposition to OPEC+ deal
3Didi says app takedown may hit revenue, other U.S.-listed Chinese firms probed
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Anthem, GlaxoSmithKline, Flutter, IMI, Workspace...
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : CHINESE ANTITRUST REGULATOR TO BLOCK TENCENT'S VIDEOGAMING MERGER: sources

HOT NEWS