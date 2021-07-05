Saudi Arabia to invest over $133 bln in transport sector, minister says

DUBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will invest over 500
billion riyals ($133.34 billion) in airports, sea ports, rail
and other infrastructure by the end of the decade in a bid to
make the kingdom a global transportation and logistics hub, its
transport minister said on Monday.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is pushing economic
diversification to wean Saudi Arabia off oil revenues and create
jobs, announced a transport and logistics drive, of which few
details have been released publicly, last Tuesday.
Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh bin Nasser
al-Jasser said at an event in Saudi Arabia that the strategy
included many mega projects, with over 500 billion riyals
earmarked for investment.
The strategy is the latest economic policy to put Riyadh in
competition with the United Arab Emirates, the region's
business, trade and tourism hub.
Saudi Arabia plans to increase the number of international
aviation routes from 99 to over 250 and more than triple total
annual passenger traffic from 103 million in 2019 to 330 million
by 2030, Abdulaziz Al-Duauilj, the head of the aviation
authority, said at the same event.
The kingdom's international network is currently
significantly smaller than that of neighbouring smaller states
the UAE or Qatar, which are both large air transit hubs.
Al-Duauilj said annual capacity at Riyadh's King Khalid
International Airport and Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International
Airport would each expand to 100 million passengers, without
saying by when.
He also said the kingdom was aiming to become a global air
freight logistics hub, handling 4.5 million tonnes of air cargo
a year, up from 900,000 in 2019.
Saudi Arabia earlier announced a new national carrier would
be launched as part of the strategy, which aims to make the
kingdom the fifth biggest global air passenger transit hub.
Sources familiar with the plans have told Reuters the new
airline would target international transit traffic, pitting it
directly against Gulf giants Emirates and Qatar Airways.
Saudi Arabia's other airlines, like state-owned Saudia and
its low cost subsidiary flyadeal, mostly operate domestic
services and point-to-point flights to and from the country of
35 million people.
($1 = 3.7497 riyals)
