Saudi Arabia to relax foreign workers' sponsorship terms in March '21

RIYADH, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia on Wednesday
announced new plans to ease foreign workers' contractual
restrictions, improving a controversial seven-decade-old
sponsorship system known as kafala.
The plans, to take effect in March 2021, aim to make the
Saudi labour market more attractive, the deputy minister for
human resources said, by granting foreign workers the right to
change jobs and leave the country without employers' permission.
"Through this initiative we aim to build an attractive
labour market and improve the working environment through three
main services. ..available to all foreign workers in the private
sector," Abdullah bin Nasser Abuthunain told reporters.
Saudi Arabia, which chairs the Group of 20 major economies
(G20) this year, is seeking to boost its private sector, part of
an ambitious plan to diversify its oil-dependent economy.
The move will help attract high-skilled workers and help
achieve Vision 2030 objectives, Abuthunain added.
Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 reform plan is a package of
economic and social policies designed to free the kingdom from
reliance on oil exports.
The currently applicable kafala system generally binds a
migrant worker to one employer. Rights groups, including Amnesty
International, have been calling on Saudi authorities to end
that system which leaves workers vulnerable to abuses.
The new initiative will base the relation between employers
and workers on a contract that should be certified by the
government, and will allow workers to apply directly for
services via an e-government portal, instead of a mandatory
employers' approval.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad;
Editing by Alison Williams,Editing by William Maclean)