RIYADH, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will tap debt markets next year mainly to refinance maturing debt, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Sunday. "We’ll still tap the market: mainly for refinancing what is maturing next year," he told reporters.

Saudi Arabia approved on Sunday its 2022 national budget which expects revenues to reach 1.045 trillion riyal, and total expenditure of 955 billion riyal, the state news agency reported. (Reporting by Yousef Saba, Editing by William Maclean)