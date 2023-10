Oct 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has told the White House it is willing to boost oil production early next year if crude prices are high, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing Saudi and U.S. officials.

The move is aimed at winning goodwill in Congress for a deal in which the kingdom would recognize Israel and in return get a defense pact with Washington, WSJ said. (Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)