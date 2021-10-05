Log in
Saudi Aramco cuts nearly all November crude prices

10/05/2021
State-controlled Saudi Aramco has reduced all but one of the official formula prices for its November-loading crude exports.

All prices have been cut with the exception of US-bound cargoes of Arab Extra Light, which have been kept unchanged at a $2.40/bl premium to the ASCI benchmark. November prices for Aramco's other crude grades have been trimmed by 10¢/bl on the month for US buyers.

For customers in Aramco's core Asia-Pacific market, the firm has reduced prices by 10-50¢/bl from October.

Prices for buyers in northwest Europe have been cut by 50¢-$1/bl, while Mediterranean customers will see reductions of 30-65¢/bl on a fob Ras Tanura and fob Sidi Kerir basis. Traders in northwest Europe and the Mediterranean had expected 40¢/bl month-on-month declines.

The price cuts coincide with another increase in Saudi Arabia's Opec+ crude production quota. The country's ceiling rises to 9.913mn b/d in November from 9.809mn b/d in October.

By Ruxandra Iordache

Saudi Aramco crude official formula prices $/bl
November October ±
United States (vs ASCI)
Extra Light 2.40 2.40 0.00
Arab Light 1.25 1.35 -0.10
Arab Medium 0.55 0.65 -0.10
Arab Heavy 0.10 0.20 -0.10
Northwest Europe (vs marker crude Ice Brent)
Extra Light -1.80 -0.80 -1.00
Arab Light -2.40 -1.70 -0.70
Arab Medium -2.80 -2.30 -0.50
Arab Heavy -3.70 -3.20 -0.50
Asia-Pacific (vs Oman/Dubai)
Super Light 3.05 3.15 -0.10
Extra Light 1.80 2.00 -0.20
Arab Light 1.30 1.70 -0.40
Arab Medium 1.05 1.45 -0.40
Arab Heavy -0.10 0.40 -0.50
Mediterranean fob Ras Tanura (vs marker crude Ice Brent)
Extra Light -1.10 -0.80 -0.30
Arab Light -2.30 -1.80 -0.50
Arab Medium -3.10 -2.50 -0.60
Arab Heavy -3.80 -3.20 -0.60
Mediterranean fob Sidi Kerir (vs marker crude Ice Brent)
Extra Light -0.50 -0.15 -0.35
Arab Light -1.70 -1.15 -0.55
Arab Medium -2.50 -1.85 -0.65
Arab Heavy -3.20 -2.55 -0.65
Source: Saudi Aramco

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 18:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
