Saudi Aramco cuts nearly all November crude prices

State-controlled Saudi Aramco has reduced all but one of the official formula prices for its November-loading crude exports.

All prices have been cut with the exception of US-bound cargoes of Arab Extra Light, which have been kept unchanged at a $2.40/bl premium to the ASCI benchmark. November prices for Aramco's other crude grades have been trimmed by 10¢/bl on the month for US buyers.

For customers in Aramco's core Asia-Pacific market, the firm has reduced prices by 10-50¢/bl from October.

Prices for buyers in northwest Europe have been cut by 50¢-$1/bl, while Mediterranean customers will see reductions of 30-65¢/bl on a fob Ras Tanura and fob Sidi Kerir basis. Traders in northwest Europe and the Mediterranean had expected 40¢/bl month-on-month declines.

The price cuts coincide with another increase in Saudi Arabia's Opec+ crude production quota. The country's ceiling rises to 9.913mn b/d in November from 9.809mn b/d in October.

By Ruxandra Iordache

Saudi Aramco crude official formula prices $/bl November October ± United States (vs ASCI) Extra Light 2.40 2.40 0.00 Arab Light 1.25 1.35 -0.10 Arab Medium 0.55 0.65 -0.10 Arab Heavy 0.10 0.20 -0.10 Northwest Europe (vs marker crude Ice Brent) Extra Light -1.80 -0.80 -1.00 Arab Light -2.40 -1.70 -0.70 Arab Medium -2.80 -2.30 -0.50 Arab Heavy -3.70 -3.20 -0.50 Asia-Pacific (vs Oman/Dubai) Super Light 3.05 3.15 -0.10 Extra Light 1.80 2.00 -0.20 Arab Light 1.30 1.70 -0.40 Arab Medium 1.05 1.45 -0.40 Arab Heavy -0.10 0.40 -0.50 Mediterranean fob Ras Tanura (vs marker crude Ice Brent) Extra Light -1.10 -0.80 -0.30 Arab Light -2.30 -1.80 -0.50 Arab Medium -3.10 -2.50 -0.60 Arab Heavy -3.80 -3.20 -0.60 Mediterranean fob Sidi Kerir (vs marker crude Ice Brent) Extra Light -0.50 -0.15 -0.35 Arab Light -1.70 -1.15 -0.55 Arab Medium -2.50 -1.85 -0.65 Arab Heavy -3.20 -2.55 -0.65 Source: Saudi Aramco