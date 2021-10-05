Saudi Aramco cuts nearly all November crude prices

State-controlled Saudi Aramco has reduced all but one of the official formula prices for its November-loading crude exports.
All prices have been cut with the exception of US-bound cargoes of Arab Extra Light, which have been kept unchanged at a $2.40/bl premium to the ASCI benchmark. November prices for Aramco's other crude grades have been trimmed by 10¢/bl on the month for US buyers.
For customers in Aramco's core Asia-Pacific market, the firm has reduced prices by 10-50¢/bl from October.
Prices for buyers in northwest Europe have been cut by 50¢-$1/bl, while Mediterranean customers will see reductions of 30-65¢/bl on a fob Ras Tanura and fob Sidi Kerir basis. Traders in northwest Europe and the Mediterranean had expected 40¢/bl month-on-month declines.
The price cuts coincide with another increase in Saudi Arabia's Opec+ crude production quota. The country's ceiling rises to 9.913mn b/d in November from 9.809mn b/d in October.
By Ruxandra Iordache
|
Saudi Aramco crude official formula prices
|
$/bl
|
November
|
October
|
±
|
United States (vs ASCI)
|
Extra Light
|
2.40
|
2.40
|
0.00
|
Arab Light
|
1.25
|
1.35
|
-0.10
|
Arab Medium
|
0.55
|
0.65
|
-0.10
|
Arab Heavy
|
0.10
|
0.20
|
-0.10
|
Northwest Europe (vs marker crude Ice Brent)
|
|
Extra Light
|
-1.80
|
-0.80
|
-1.00
|
Arab Light
|
-2.40
|
-1.70
|
-0.70
|
Arab Medium
|
-2.80
|
-2.30
|
-0.50
|
Arab Heavy
|
-3.70
|
-3.20
|
-0.50
|
Asia-Pacific (vs Oman/Dubai)
|
Super Light
|
3.05
|
3.15
|
-0.10
|
Extra Light
|
1.80
|
2.00
|
-0.20
|
Arab Light
|
1.30
|
1.70
|
-0.40
|
Arab Medium
|
1.05
|
1.45
|
-0.40
|
Arab Heavy
|
-0.10
|
0.40
|
-0.50
|
Mediterranean fob Ras Tanura (vs marker crude Ice Brent)
|
Extra Light
|
-1.10
|
-0.80
|
-0.30
|
Arab Light
|
-2.30
|
-1.80
|
-0.50
|
Arab Medium
|
-3.10
|
-2.50
|
-0.60
|
Arab Heavy
|
-3.80
|
-3.20
|
-0.60
|
Mediterranean fob Sidi Kerir (vs marker crude Ice Brent)
|
Extra Light
|
-0.50
|
-0.15
|
-0.35
|
Arab Light
|
-1.70
|
-1.15
|
-0.55
|
Arab Medium
|
-2.50
|
-1.85
|
-0.65
|
Arab Heavy
|
-3.20
|
-2.55
|
-0.65
|
Source: Saudi Aramco
