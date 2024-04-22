(Reuters) -Saudi oil giant Aramco said on Monday it is in talks to acquire a 10% stake in China's Hengli Petrochemical, a deal which would further bolster Aramco's growing downstream presence in China.

Aramco is in talks with parent Hengli Group Co and signed a memorandum of understanding over the proposed transaction, which is subject to due diligence and regulatory approvals, Aramco said in a statement.

The potential deal "aligns with Aramco's strategy to expand its downstream presence in key high-value markets, advance its liquids-to-chemicals program, and secure long-term crude oil supply agreements," it said.

An agreement would be the latest in a string of Aramco deals with Chinese refiners.

In January, Chinese privately-controlled refiner Rongsheng Petrochemical, and Aramco announced they were in talks to take a 50% stake in each other's refineries in China and Saudi Arabia.

Aramco in July closed a deal valued at $3.4 billion to buy a 10% stake in Rongsheng, attached to a 20-year crude oil supply deal with Rongsheng-controlled Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp.

Aramco has also been in talks to buy a 10% stake in Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Co and last year announced plans to become a strategic investor in another private Chinese refiner Jiangsu Shenghong Petrochemical.

Aramco subsidiary SABIC said in January it will go ahead with building a petrochemical complex in southeastern China's Fujian province, expected to cost around $6.4 billion, in a joint venture with state-owned Fujian Fuhua Gulei Petrochemical.

Hengli Petrochemical owns and operates a 400,000 barrels a day refinery and integrated chemicals complex in China's Liaoning Province, as well as several facilities in the provinces of Jiangsu and Guangdong.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba in Dubai and Aizhu Chen in Singapore, Editing by Louise Heavens and David Evans)