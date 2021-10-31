Log in
Saudi Aramco's profits soar on higher prices and output

10/31/2021 | 03:27am EDT
State-controlled Saudi Aramco earned a profit of 114.09bn riyals ($30.43bn) - an increase of some 158pc on its profit during the same period last year, according to a company announcement on the Tadawul, the Saudi stock exchange.

The company attributed the year-on-year jump in its profits to "the impact of higher crude oil prices and volumes sold, and stronger refining and chemical margins, which were underpinned by rebounding global energy demand and increased economic activity in key markets."

Crude oil production averaged 9.5mn b/d, up 8pc compared to 8.81mn b/d a year earlier. But Aramco's sales revenues of $251.6bn were almost 172pc higher than in Q3 2020, when they came to $146.4bn.

The company's free cash flow of $28.7bn was also more than double its level of $12.4bn a year earlier, and well in excess of the $18.8bn dividend it declared for the quarter. It paid a similar dividend in August for the second quarter.

Aramco's gearing ratio at the end of the quarter was 17.2pc, down from 19.4pc in Q2 and 23pc at the end of 2020. "The steady fall indicates that the company is using its rising cash flow to reduce its debt," Aramco said.

A statement by Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser expressed optimism that energy demand will "remain healthy for the foreseeable future" but warned that "some headwinds still exist for the global economy, partly due to supply chain bottlenecks."

Aramco said it was going ahead with its plans to boost its crude capacity to 13mn b/d from its current level of 12mn b/d.

"Looking ahead, we are maintaining our strategy to invest for the long term, and we will build on our track record of low-cost and low-carbon intensity performance to advance our recently announced ambition to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions across our wholly-owned operated assets by 2050."

Aramco will release full details of its results on Monday.

By Samira Kawar

HOT NEWS