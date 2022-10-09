Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Saudi Aramco to keep full oil supplies to N. Asia in Nov despite OPEC+ cuts

10/09/2022 | 10:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Saudi Aramco has told at least five customers in North Asia they will receive full contract volumes of crude oil in November, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The full supply allocation comes despite a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, to lower their output target by 2 million barrels per day.

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman had said the real supply cut would be about 1 million to 1.1 million bpd. Analysts expect Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait to shoulder much of the production cuts because other OPEC+ members are falling behind output targets.

Saudi Aramco could not be immediately reached for comment outside office hours.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kim Coghill)

By Florence Tan


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -1.26% 499.8683 Real-time Quote.22.83%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX -1.72% 354.8997 Real-time Quote.31.91%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.00% 36 End-of-day quote.10.61%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.50% 61.2153 Delayed Quote.-18.93%
Latest news "Economy"
12:21aGold hits one-week low as solid U.S. jobs data fans rate-hike fears
RE
12:20aIndia's RBI sells dollars as rupee hits record low on U.S. rate hike woes
RE
12:18aAustralian dollar plumbs new 2-1/2-year low, kiwi edges up
RE
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Dented by Fed -2-
DJ
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Dented by Fed Outlook
DJ
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:09aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares drop over 1% on U.S. rate hike jitters
RE
10/09Base metals fall as solid U.S. jobs data adds to rate-hike worries
RE
10/09India's Adani in talks with investors to raise $10 billion- Mint
RE
10/09Singtel's second Australian unit faces cyber attack weeks after Optus data breach
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon.com to invest over 1 billion euros in European electric van, tru..
2Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram accounts restricted after alleged anti-..
3Malaysia's Petronas declares force majeure on gas supply to MLNG Dua
4INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares drop over 1% on U.S. rate hike jitters
5Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues For September 20..

HOT NEWS