Saudi Aramco to keep full oil supplies to N. Asia in Nov despite OPEC+ cuts

The full supply allocation comes despite a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, to lower their output target by 2 million barrels per day.

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman had said the real supply cut would be about 1 million to 1.1 million bpd. Analysts expect Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait to shoulder much of the production cuts because other OPEC+ members are falling behind output targets.

Saudi Aramco could not be immediately reached for comment outside office hours.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kim Coghill)

By Florence Tan