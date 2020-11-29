Saudi Central Bank and Central Bank of the UAE Joint Digital Currency and Distributed Ledger Project

Project Aber

Saudi Central Bank and Central Bank of the U.A.E. Joint Digital

Currency and Distributed Ledger Project

The views expressed in this report are those of the authors and not necessarily the views of the Saudi Central Bank and Central Bank of the U.A.E.

This report cannot be used to present Saudi Central Bank and Central Bank of the U.A.E. viewpoint.

The report is also concerned with proving the technical feasibility of joint digital currencies only for Aber project scope. It is not a recommendation to any digital currencies.