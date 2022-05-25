Saudi EV plant likely to be one of three in kingdom, says minister

DUBAI, May 25 (Reuters) - An electric vehicle (EV) assembly
plant to be built in Saudi Arabia is likely to be one of three
in the kingdom, investment minister Khalid Al-Falih said on
Wednesday.
United States-based EV maker Lucid Motors, which is more
than 60% owned by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, plans to
build its first overseas production factory in Saudi Arabia
later this year. The plant is expected eventually to produce up
to 150,000 vehicles a year.
Falih, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, gave
no details on the other potential plants.
