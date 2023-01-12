Saudi Fund for Development to finance Pakistan's oil derivatives worth $1 billion
01/12/2023 | 07:17am EST
(Reuters) - The Saudi Fund for Development will finance Pakistan's oil derivatives worth $1 billion, Pakistan's economic affairs division said on Thursday.
The fund's chief executive, Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, signed an agreement pledging the financing on Thursday with Pakistan's secretary of ministry of economic affairs, the division said on Twitter.
