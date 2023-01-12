Advanced search
Saudi Fund for Development to finance Pakistan's oil derivatives worth $1 billion

01/12/2023 | 07:17am EST
(Reuters) - The Saudi Fund for Development will finance Pakistan's oil derivatives worth $1 billion, Pakistan's economic affairs division said on Thursday.

The fund's chief executive, Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, signed an agreement pledging the financing on Thursday with Pakistan's secretary of ministry of economic affairs, the division said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Krishna N. Das)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.03% 83.74 Delayed Quote.-7.42%
WTI 0.85% 78.355 Delayed Quote.-7.11%
