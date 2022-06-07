Saudi GDP grows 9.9% in Q1, beating flash estimate - official data

"This growth is due to the high increase in oil activities by 20.3%," the General Authority for Statistics said. GDP growth was 2.6% higher than in the fourth quarter, while oil activity was up 2.9% on a quarterly basis.

Crude petroleum and natural gas activities were the highest contributor to GDP at 32.4%, the statistics authority said.

Non-oil activity rose 3.7%, or 0.9% from the previous quarter. Government activity increased by 2.4% year-on-year, but declined 0.9% from the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Andrew Heavens)