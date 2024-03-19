-- The Saudi Arabian government is planning to create a $40 billion fund to invest in artificial intelligence, the New York Times reports, citing three people briefed on the plans.

-- Representatives of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund have discussed possible arrangements with venture firm Andreessen Horowitz and others, according to the people.

-- The plans could still change, they said.

Full article at https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/19/business/saudi-arabia-investment-artificial-intelligence.html

