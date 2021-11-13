Saudi Indian for operative Insurance JS : اعلان الشركة السعودية الهندية للتأمين التعاوني (وفا للتأمين) عن عدم تمكنها من ن&

The company will announce any developments in this regard as soon as the availability.

The company also clarifies that "The procedures of suspending trading in listed securities in accordance with the listing rules," which announced in the (Tadawul) website on March 25, 2019 will be applied on the company.

The financial impact cannot currently be determined, and this impact - if any - will be disclosed in due course.

The company is currently undergoing the financial reorganization procedure under the Saudi bankruptcy Law