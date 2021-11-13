Log in
Saudi Indian for operative Insurance JS : اعلان الشركة السعودية الهندية للتأمين التعاوني (وفا للتأمين) عن عدم تمكنها من ن&

11/13/2021 | 08:20am EST
Saudi Indian Company for Cooperative Insurance (Wafa Insurance) announces its inability to publish its Financial Results for the Period Ending on 30-09-2021 (Nine Months) at the specified time

Announcement Detail Saudi Indian Company for Cooperative Insurance (Wafa Insurance) announces its inability to publish its financial results for the period ending on 30/09/2021 (Nine Months) in (Tadawul) at the specified time, due to not finalizing the announcing of the late financial results of previous periods, starting from the financial results for the Period Ending on 31/03/2020.

The company will announce any developments in this regard as soon as the availability.

The company also clarifies that "The procedures of suspending trading in listed securities in accordance with the listing rules," which announced in the (Tadawul) website on March 25, 2019 will be applied on the company.

The financial impact cannot currently be determined, and this impact - if any - will be disclosed in due course.

The company is currently undergoing the financial reorganization procedure under the Saudi bankruptcy Law

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Saudi Indian Company for Co-operative Insurance JSC published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 13:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS