Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) has signed two contracts worth more than 640 million riyals ($170.3 million) to deepen and establish new wharves at Jeddah Islamic port, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday. ($1 = 3.7580 riyals) (Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Omar Fahmy Editing by David Goodman )