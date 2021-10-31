Saudi PIF chief missed investment summit due to positive COVID-19 test, says Arabiya

DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Yasir al-Rumayyan, governor of
Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF, did not attend an
investment forum in Riyadh last week because he was in
self-quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, Saudi-owned
Al Arabiya TV reported, citing sources.
The Public Investment Fund (PIF) did not respond to a
Reuters request for comment on the report published on Al
Arabiya channel's website on Saturday, which also cited unnamed
sources as saying Rumayyan was in good health and had tested
negative in a subsequent test.
Rumayyan had been scheduled to speak at the start of the
three-day Future Investment Initiative (FII) on Oct. 26 and take
part in a panel alongside Wall Street figures, but he did not
appear at the kingdom's flagship annual investment event.
The Al Arabiya report said Rumayyan had initially tested
positive for COVID-19 in the week leading up to the event and
that he was fully vaccinated.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also chairman
of the $400 billion PIF, was among the audience briefly on the
first day of FII when Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis
was on stage.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar;
Editing by Alison Williams)