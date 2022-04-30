Saudi, Pakistan to discuss possible support for kingdom's $3 bln deposit -statement

May 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will discuss the
possibility of supporting the kingdom's $3 billion deposit in
Pakistan's central bank by extending its term "or through other
options," a joint statement carried by Saudi state news agency
SPA said on Sunday.
Last year, Saudi Arabia deposited $3 billion in Pakistan's
central bank to help support its foreign reserves. With a
yawning current account deficit and foreign reserves falling to
as low as $10.8 billion, the South Asian nation is in dire need
of external finances.
Pakistan also welcomed a Saudi decision to extend an
agreement to finance exports of crude oil products and oil
derivatives, SPA reported.
The statement came after a visit by Pakistani Prime Minister
Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia, where he met with Crown Prince
Mohammed bin Salman.
(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Chris Reese and
Daniel Wallis)