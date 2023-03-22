Saudi, UAE investors plan to invest in SpaceX - The Information

(Reuters) - A unit of Saudi Arabia's investment fund and an Abu Dhabi-based company are planning to invest in a multi-billion dollar funding round for Elon Musk-headed SpaceX, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)