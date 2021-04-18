Saudi and Iranian officials held talks to patch up relations - FT

April 18 (Reuters) - Senior Saudi and Iranian officials have been holding direct talks in a bid to repair relations between the two regional rivals, four years after they cut off diplomatic ties, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/852e94b8-ca97-4917-9cc4-e2faef4a69c8 on Sunday, citing officials briefed on the discussions.

The first round of Saudi-Iranian talks took place in Baghdad on April 9 and included discussions about the Houthi attacks and were positive, FT report added, citing one of the officials.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)