Saudi and Iranian officials held talks to patch up relations - FT

April 18 (Reuters) - Senior Saudi and Iranian officials have
held direct talks in a bid to repair relations between the two
regional rivals, four years after they cut off diplomatic ties,
the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/852e94b8-ca97-4917-9cc4-e2faef4a69c8
on Sunday, citing officials briefed on the discussions.
The first round of Saudi-Iranian talks took place in Baghdad
on April 9, included discussions about attacks on Saudi Arabia
by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group and were positive, the FT
report added, citing one of the officials.
Saudi authorities did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment, and Iranian officials were not immediately
available for comment. The FT said a senior Saudi official
denied any talks with Iran.
Iraq's prime minister visited Saudi Arabia late last month.
The report comes as Washington and Tehran try to revive a
2015 nuclear accord to which Riyadh had been opposed and as the
United States presses for an end to the Yemen conflict, seen in
the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Riyadh has called for a nuclear deal with stronger
parameters and said Gulf Arab states should join any
negotiations on the accord to ensure that this time it addresses
Iran's missiles programme and its support for regional proxies.
Saudi Arabia and its allies supported former U.S. President
Donald Trump's decision in 2018 to quit the world powers'
nuclear agreement and reimpose sanctions on Tehran, which
responded by breaching several restrictions on its nuclear
activities.
A Saudi foreign ministry official told Reuters last week
that confidence-building measures could pave the way for
expanded talks with Gulf Arab participation.
(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln
Feast and Gerry Doyle)