Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Saudi and Iranian officials held talks to patch up relations - FT

04/18/2021 | 01:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 18 (Reuters) - Senior Saudi and Iranian officials have held direct talks in a bid to repair relations between the two regional rivals, four years after they cut off diplomatic ties, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/852e94b8-ca97-4917-9cc4-e2faef4a69c8 on Sunday, citing officials briefed on the discussions.

The first round of Saudi-Iranian talks took place in Baghdad on April 9, included discussions about attacks on Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group and were positive, the FT report added, citing one of the officials.

Saudi authorities did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, and Iranian officials were not immediately available for comment. The FT said a senior Saudi official denied any talks with Iran.

Iraq's prime minister visited Saudi Arabia late last month.

The report comes as Washington and Tehran try to revive a 2015 nuclear accord to which Riyadh had been opposed and as the United States presses for an end to the Yemen conflict, seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Riyadh has called for a nuclear deal with stronger parameters and said Gulf Arab states should join any negotiations on the accord to ensure that this time it addresses Iran's missiles programme and its support for regional proxies.

Saudi Arabia and its allies supported former U.S. President Donald Trump's decision in 2018 to quit the world powers' nuclear agreement and reimpose sanctions on Tehran, which responded by breaching several restrictions on its nuclear activities.

A Saudi foreign ministry official told Reuters last week that confidence-building measures could pave the way for expanded talks with Gulf Arab participation. (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:58aBitcoin falls 7.7% to $55,408
RE
03:18aTaiwan says it has never sought to use exchange rate for trade advantage
RE
03:17aChina revised march trade balance $+13.8 bln (prelim $+13.8 bln) 
RE
03:17aChina revised march dollar-denominated imports +38.1% y/y (prelim +38.1% y/y)
RE
03:17aChina revised march dollar-denominated exports +30.6% y/y (prelim +30.6% y/y)
RE
03:02aChina administered total of 189.81 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of April 17
RE
03:02aChina administered total of 189.81 million doses of covid-19 vaccines as of april 17 - health authority
RE
02:57aExclusive-Italy risks missing Recovery Plan deadline due to EU concerns, sources say
RE
01:53aSaudi and Iranian officials held talks to patch up relations - FT
RE
12:58aSaudi and Iranian officials held talks to patch up relations - FT
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin falls 7.7% to $55,408
2WULING MOTORS HOLDINGS LIMITED : A TALE OF TWO CARMAKERS: GM and Toyota take different electric roads in China
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : to focus on fuel-sipping technology and electrification in China
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Amazon's video game division cancels Lord of the Rings game announced in ..
5Bitcoin falls 7.7% to $55,408

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ