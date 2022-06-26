Saudi bourse to launch single stock futures on July 4 - statement

DUBAI, June 26 (Reuters) - The Saudi stock exchange Tadawul
plans to launch single stock futures on July 4, which will
enable local and international investors to hedge and manage
portfolio risks more effectively.
Tadawul said in a statement on Sunday that the underlying
stocks for single stock futures have been selected from the
largest and most liquid publicly listed companies.
Saudi authorities have introduced a raft of reforms to
attract overseas share buyers and issuers as part of efforts to
lure foreign capital and diversify the oil-dependent economy.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Edmund Klamann)