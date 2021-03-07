Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Saudi c.bank extends deferred payment, guaranteed financing programmes

03/07/2021 | 11:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAIRO, March 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's central bank said on Sunday it had extended a deferred payment programme to support private sector financing for an additional three months until June 30 as part of measures to stem the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

A statement published on the central bank website also said a guaranteed financing programme had been extended for an additional year until March 14, 2022 to support small and medium enterprises. (Reporting by Nayera Abdullah; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:27aShake off your ill will, Britain tells EU over post-Brexit trade
RE
11:07aSaudi c.bank extends deferred payment, guaranteed financing programmes
RE
11:07aSaudi central bank extends the guaranteed financing program for an additional year until march 14, 2022 - statement
RE
11:05aSaudi central bank extends its deferred payment program to support private sector financing for an additional three months until june 30 - website
RE
10:28aANALYSIS : Excessive exuberance - Canada home prices boil over as policymakers sit back
RE
10:23aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN  : Prime Minister to inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh
PU
10:15aU.S. Set to Power Global Economic Recovery From Covid-19
DJ
09:49aWORLD BANK  : Road crashes affect women and men differently—here's why
PU
09:25aCOVID-19 travel insurance becoming a vacation staple
RE
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-Investors weigh how far tech stocks can slide after volatile week
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : Huawei Loses Cellular-Gear Market Share Outside China
2China February exports post record surge from COVID-19-depressed 2020 levels
3Shake off your ill will, Britain tells EU over post-Brexit trade
4NETFLIX, INC. : Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview Is a Royal Balancing Act
5COVID-19 travel insurance becoming a vacation staple

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ