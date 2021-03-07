Saudi c.bank extends deferred payment, guaranteed financing programmes

CAIRO, March 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's central bank said
on Sunday it had extended a deferred payment programme to
support private sector financing for an additional three months
until June 30 as part of measures to stem the impact of the
coronavirus pandemic on the economy.
A statement published on the central bank website also said
a guaranteed financing programme had been extended for an
additional year until March 14, 2022 to support small and medium
enterprises.
(Reporting by Nayera Abdullah; Editing by Catherine Evans)