Saudi commentators go public in criticising UAE role in Yemen

DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Pro-government commentators in
Saudi Arabia are publicly criticising the United Arab Emirates'
role in Yemen, a rare move that reflects political and economic
tensions between the two Gulf allies that also led to an open
standoff over oil policy.
Saudi Arabia is trying to contain a power struggle in
southern Yemen between the recognised government backed by
Riyadh and the main separatist group supported by the UAE -
which risks broadening a war that Saudi Arabia is struggling to
exit.
"If Abu Dhabi does not help in implementing the Riyadh
agreement regarding the south Yemen crisis, and keeps
obstructing it, I think that Saudi-Emirati ties will continue to
be tested," political writer Suleiman al-Oqeliy, who often
reflects official Saudi positions, said in a Twitter post on
Saturday.
"The Kingdom, government and people, will not allow anyone
to tamper with Yemen's security and harm it. Its patience may be
great but it has limits," tweeted Abdullah al-Hatayla, deputy
editor of Saudi Arabia's semi-official Okaz newspaper.
Social media is closely monitored by authorities in the Gulf
Arab region and pro-government commentators in Saudi Arabia
usually refrain from criticising the kingdom's allies.
Saudi and UAE authorities did not immediately respond to a
Reuters' request for comment.
The UAE is a member of the military coalition led by Riyadh
that intervened in Yemen in 2015 against the Iran-aligned
Houthis who ousted the government from the capital Sanaa.
Abu Dhabi ended its military presence in 2019, saddling
Riyadh with a costly and unpopular war, but continues to hold
sway through Yemeni fighters it armed and trained.
Among them are forces of the Southern Transitional Council,
also members of the coalition, who have twice seized the
southern port of Aden, the interim headquarters of the
Saudi-backed government, prompting Riyadh to broker a
power-sharing deal which has yet to be fully implemented.
The criticism by the commentators comes after a public
dispute between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi that disrupted policy
setting by OPEC+, a group that includes OPEC and its allies.
OPEC+ secured agreement to boost oil supplies when it reconvened
on Sunday after the two Gulf producers reached an understanding.
However analysts say increasing economic competition is
laying bare differences between Saudi Arabia and the UAE as the
kingdom moves to challenge its neighbour's dominance as the
region's business, trade and tourism hub.
The regional alliance that saw Saudi Arabia and the UAE join
forces to project power in the Middle East and beyond and combat
Islamist groups - coordinating use of financial clout, and in
Yemen, military force - has loosened as national interests come
to the fore.
