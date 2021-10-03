Saudi court issues final order on AHAB ending 12-year debt dispute

DUBAI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - A Saudi court on Sunday issued a
final order on the restructuring of the Algosaibi family's
conglomerate AHAB, putting a formal end to one of Saudi Arabia's
largest and longest debt disputes.
AHAB filed for a financial restructuring in 2019 under the
framework of Saudi Arabia's bankruptcy law, introduced the
previous year to make the kingdom more investor-friendly.
The Dammam commercial court on Sunday issued the final
ratification order for the AHAB restructuring, which is now
unappealable, Simon Charlton, chief restructuring officer at
AHAB, told Reuters.
"The company will now take steps to begin lifting the
restrictions over assets and begin liquidating assets to be able
to make distributions to its approved creditors," he said.
AHAB's creditors include local, regional and international
banks. About a third of the firm's debt has been traded for
years by banks' trading desks and hedge funds.
Under the settlement, AHAB's creditors are expected to
receive about 26 cents on the dollar for debt claims totalling
27.5 billion riyals (about $7.3 billion), Charlton said.
The settlement assets include over 800 million riyals in
cash, a portfolio of publicly traded shares worth about 3.7
billion riyals, and real estate assets in Saudi Arabia.
The company will retain its core operating assets and plans
to rebuild those businesses and the restructured group, possibly
by raising external financing, Charlton said, adding that
funding plans were at an early stage.
Creditors have been pursuing AHAB and Saad Group, a Saudi
conglomerate owned by tycoon Maan al-Sanea, since they defaulted
on about $22 billion in combined debt in 2009.
The Algosaibis and Sanea - who married into the Algosaibi
family - have been locked in a bitter dispute over who was to
blame for the 2009 collapse of the companies.
"AHAB will continue to pursue its claims in the Saad estate
and against Al Sanea, who it continues to hold responsible,"
Charlton said.
AHAB was one of the first companies to apply for a
restructuring under the new Saudi bankruptcy law.
Before the law, modern bankruptcy legislation did not exist
in Saudi Arabia, meaning the main options for defaults were
liquidation or cash injections.
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Catherine Evans)