Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Saudi crude exports drop to eight-month low in February

04/19/2021 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports fell to their lowest in eight months in February, the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) said on Monday, as the world's biggest oil exporter voluntarily capped output to support oil prices.

Crude exports fell to 5.625 million barrels per day (bpd), their lowest since June 2020 in February, from 6.582 million bpd in the prior month.

Exports had risen for a seventh straight month, to their highest since April 2020, in January.

Crude output for February also dropped to its lowest since June last year at 8.147 million bpd, from 9.103 million bpd in January.

Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, voluntarily cut output by 1 million bpd in February, March and April as part of a deal with OPEC+ producers after new virus variants cast doubts over fuel demand.

Total crude and oil products exports fell to 6.86 million bpd in February from 7.75 million bpd a month earlier.

The country's domestic refinery crude throughput fell to 2.281 million bpd, while crude stocks fell to 134.575 million barrels in February.

Exports of oil products rose to 1.23 million bpd in February and demand for oil products edged higher to 1.885 million bpd in the same period.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other OPEC members to JODI, which publishes them on its website.

(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.72% 66.85 Delayed Quote.29.19%
WTI 0.82% 63.261 Delayed Quote.31.44%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:37aCARGILL  : The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, Sysco and Cargill to scale sustainable grazing practices across 1 million acres of grassland in the Southern Great Plains
PU
10:36aCoca-Cola posts sparkling quarter, warns of rocky recovery as COVID-19 cases surge
RE
10:36aGulf Energy offers $5.4 billion for telco in second-largest Thai deal
RE
10:36aGulf Energy offers $5.4 billion for telco in second-largest Thai deal
RE
10:32aWho committee encourages countries to recognise that requiring proof of vaccination deepens inequities and promotes unequal freedom of movement
RE
10:31aSaudi crude exports drop to eight-month low in February
RE
10:31aAMAZON COM  : Union files objections to Amazon election results, alleging layoffs were threatened
RE
10:30aWho committee cites limited evidence about covid-19 vaccine ability to reduce virus spread, persistent inequity in global vaccine distribution
RE
10:30aBrazil's health regulator greenlights trials of new Chinese vaccine
RE
10:26aChinese watchdog keeps eye on foreign investment in stock markets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase Chief Executive Armstrong sold $291.8 million in shares on opening day
2EXCLUSIVE: China's Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources
3THE 'METAVERSE' BET: crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate
4What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5No knockout, but new U.S. sanctions add to Russia's 'slow destruction'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ