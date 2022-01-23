Saudi digital security firm Elm seeks to raise up to $820 mln at IPO

DUBAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's digital security
firm Elm said on Sunday it has set an indicative price range for
its initial public offering, aiming to raise as much as 3
billion riyals ($820 million).
Elm, owned by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, said in a
statement it plans to sell 24 million shares at an indicative
price of 113 to 128 riyals per share.
Reuters reported https://www.reuters.com/article/us-saudi-pif-elm-ipo-idUSKBN22T0Q5
in May 2020 plans by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to
go ahead with a sale of shares to investors.
Elm, fully owned by the Public Investment Fund, and provides
secure e-business services and information technology, as well
as project support services and government project outsourcing
in Saudi Arabia, according to its website.
($1 = 3.7509 riyals)
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by William Mallard)