Saudi economy shrank by 7% in Q2 showing depth of coronavirus hit

DUBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's economy shrank by
7% in the second quarter, a sign of how deeply the new
coronavirus hit both the oil and non-oil sectors, official data
showed on Wednesday.
The world’s largest oil exporter is facing its worst ever
economic decline after the COVID-19 pandemic curbed global crude
demand and measures to contain the coronavirus hurt domestic
demand.
"The private sector and the government sector recorded a
negative growth rate of 10.1% and 3.5%, respectively," said the
General Authority for Statistics.
In the first quarter, Saudi Arabia posted a 1% economic
contraction, as that only captured part of the oil price
collapse and the pandemic impact, which escalated in March.
The non-oil sector, which is the focus of Saudi reforms
aimed at diversifying the economy away from crude revenues, was
hit the hardest in the second quarter, shrinking by 8.2%, while
the oil sector declined by 5.3%, the statistics authority said.
