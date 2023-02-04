Saudi energy minister hopes sanctions won't result in energy shortage

DUBAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Prince
Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Saturday he hoped sanctions and a
lack of investments do not result in a shortage of energy
supplies.
"All of those so called sanctions, embargoes, lack of
investments, they will convolute into one thing and one thing
only, lack of energy supplies of all kinds when they are most
needed," the minister said at an industry conference in Riyadh.
Prince Abdulaziz made his remarks in answer to a question
over how sanctions would affect the oil market
(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Maha El Dahan; Editing by
Alexander Smith)