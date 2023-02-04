Advanced search
Saudi energy minister hopes sanctions won't result in energy shortage

02/04/2023 | 12:36pm EST
DUBAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Saturday he hoped sanctions and a lack of investments do not result in a shortage of energy supplies.

"All of those so called sanctions, embargoes, lack of investments, they will convolute into one thing and one thing only, lack of energy supplies of all kinds when they are most needed," the minister said at an industry conference in Riyadh.

Prince Abdulaziz made his remarks in answer to a question over how sanctions would affect the oil market (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -2.83% 79.73 Delayed Quote.-4.54%
WTI 0.00% 73.419 Delayed Quote.-5.67%
HOT NEWS