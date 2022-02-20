Saudi energy minister says focusing only on renewables a mistake

RIYADH, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Saudi energy minister said on
Sunday that focusing only on renewable power sources was a
mistake and that the world may not be able to produce all the
energy needed for economic recovery from the coronavirus
pandemic.
"The pandemic and the recovery underway have taught us the
value of caution," said Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman during an
energy event in Riyadh.
He added that a lack of investments had caused energy prices
to rise, but that Saudi Arabia was continuing to invest in
production capacity.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Writing by Ahmad Elhamy;
Editing by Jan Harvey)