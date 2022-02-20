Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Saudi energy minister says focusing only on renewables a mistake

02/20/2022 | 01:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RIYADH, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Saudi energy minister said on Sunday that focusing only on renewable power sources was a mistake and that the world may not be able to produce all the energy needed for economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

"The pandemic and the recovery underway have taught us the value of caution," said Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman during an energy event in Riyadh.

He added that a lack of investments had caused energy prices to rise, but that Saudi Arabia was continuing to invest in production capacity. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Writing by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:23pCanada's foreign minister delays trip to France over rising Ukraine tensions
RE
02:11p'GOD SAVE THE QUEEN' : messages pour in after Elizabeth catches COVID
RE
02:10pA Ukrainian reservist learns fighting skills she hopes never to use
RE
02:10pAn earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Mindanao, Philippines - GFZ
RE
02:08pA Ukrainian reservist learns fighting skills she hopes never to use
RE
01:11pU.S. begins counter-terrorism training in Africa amid upheaval
RE
01:10pU.S. defends decision to wait on Russia sanctions despite Zelenskiy plea
RE
01:07pU.S. defends decision to wait on Russia sanctions despite Zelenskiy plea
RE
01:03pSaudi energy minister says focusing only on renewables a mistake
RE
12:39pCanada's capital starts cleanup after weeks-long protest
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Greece reports first fatality after blaze on ferry, 10 still missing
2Kremlin says "daily" Western predictions of Ukraine invasion are provoc..
3Surging oil prices add another worry for frazzled investors
4Ethiopia turns on the turbines at giant Nile hydropower plant
5Ukraine president calls for immediate ceasefire

HOT NEWS