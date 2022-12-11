Saudi energy minister sees no clear results yet from Russia price cap

*
European sanctions, price caps did not bring clear results
*
There is uncertainity in implementation of Dec. 5 measures
*
Central Banks still preoccupied with managing inflation
*
Impact of China easing COVID-19 restrictions 'needs time'
RIYADH, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Saudi energy minister Prince
Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Sunday the impact of European
sanctions on Russian crude oil and price cap measures "did not
bring clear results yet" and its implementation was still
unclear.
The Group of 7 price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into
effect Dec. 5 as the West tries to limit Moscow's ability to
finance its war in the Ukraine.
Russia has said it would not abide by the measure even if it
has to cut its production.
"What is happening now in terms of sanctions and price caps
imposed and all of it really did not bring clear results,
including measures implemented on Dec. 5, we see a state of
uncertainty in implementation," Prince Abdulaziz told a forum
held following the country's 2023 budget announcements in
Riyadh.
Prince Abdulaziz said Russia's reaction and what actions it
would take in response to these tools was another aspect that
needed to be taken into consideration when looking at the state
of play in global markets.
"These tools were created for political purposes and it is
not clear yet whether they can achieve these political
purposes," he said, referring to the price cap.
Other factors affecting the market going into 2023 include
China's COVID-19 policies. The impact on China's economy from
easing Covid restrictions still "needs time", he said.
Central banks actions to tame inflation were also still a
factor.
"Central banks are still preoccupied with managing
inflation, no matter the cost of these measures and their
possible negative impact on global economic growth."
The OPEC+ alliance decision to cut production by 2 million
barrels per day on Oct. 5 was proven to be the correct one when
recent developments are taken into consideration, he said.
The alliance, which groups together members of The
Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies
including Russia, last met on Dec. 4 and decided to keep output
unchanged amid a weakening economy and uncertainty over how the
Russian price cap would affect the market.
Prince Abdulaziz said the alliance would continue to focus
on market stability in the year ahead.
He also said he insisted that every OPEC+ alliance member
take part in decision-making.
"Group action requires agreement and therefore I continue to
insist that every OPEC+ member, whether a big or small
producer...be a part of decision-making," Prince Abdulaziz told
the forum.
"Consensus has positive implications on the market."
