MOSCOW, June 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman will speak at the St Petersburg international economic forum in Russia on June 6, the event's program showed on Monday. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
