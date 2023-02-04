Saudi energy minister warns sanctions could result in energy shortages

DUBAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Prince
Abdulaziz bin Salman warned on Saturday Western sanctions
against Russia could result in a shortage of energy supplies in
future.
In answer to a question over how trade measures would affect
the energy market, Prince Abdulaziz told an industry conference
in Riyadh: "All of those so-called sanctions, embargoes, lack of
investments, they will convolute into one thing and one thing
only, a lack of energy supplies of all kinds when they are most
needed".
The prince also said Saudi Arabia was working to send
Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to Ukraine. LPG is most commonly
used as a cooking fuel and in heating.
The European Union has imposed a series of sanctions against
Russia, reducing Russian energy exports, and other Western
powers have also imposed measures as they seek to further limit
Moscow's ability to fund its war in Ukraine.
Asked what lessons had been learnt from energy market
dynamics in 2022, Prince Abdulaziz said the most important one
was for the rest of the world to "trust OPEC+".
"We are a responsible group of countries, we do take policy
issues relevant to energy and oil markets in a total silo and we
don't engage ourselves in political issues," the prince said.
OPEC+, an alliance that includes members of the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and others including
Russia, agreed last year to cut its production target by 2
million barrels per day, about 2% of world demand, from November
until the end of 2023 to support the market.
An OPEC+ panel that met last Wednesday endorsed the decision
and the main message throughout the meeting was that the group
would stay the course until the end of the agreement.
(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Maha El Dahan; Editing by
Alexander Smith and David Holmes)