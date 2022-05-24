Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Saudi fiscal sustainability will target reserves not falling below certain percentage of GDP-fin min

05/24/2022 | 12:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan holds a news conference to announce the country's 2021 budget, in Riyadh

DAVOS (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's policy on fiscal sustainability would ensure that reserves do not fall below a certain percentage level of the country's gross domestic product, its finance minister said.

The world's biggest crude exporter, whose economy is estimated at $1 trillion, said in its budget for 2022 that the Fiscal Sustainability Programme aims to de-couple the economy from oil price fluctuations, realising several economic benefits for the non-oil economy and the private sector.

"We are at a final stages of designing our fiscal sustainability policy," Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"According to that policy, our reserves shall not fall below a certain percentage level of GDP. That figure would be in the double digits."

Jadaan said excess money can go towards the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the country's $600 billion sovereign wealth fund, and the National Development Fund (NDF).

"In the last five years, we have spent a trillion riyal from reserves and we are still replenishing them," he said.

Foreign reserves shrank from a record high of $737 billion in August 2014 to $529 billion at the end of 2016 as the government liquidated some assets to cover the huge budget deficit caused by the fall in oil prices.

Saudi central bank's net foreign assets stood at 1.63 trillion riyals ($434.57 billion) at the end of March.

Government reserves at Saudi central bank were projected to hit 350 billion riyals at the end of financial year 2021, according to the budget document.

Jadaan said Saudi Arabia will "ultimately" consider cutting the rate of value-added tax (VAT), which was increased to 15% in 2020. The VAT rate was tripled then to shore up finances hit by low oil prices, as the pandemic hit global demand.

Oil prices have surged past $100 a barrel this year in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, resulting in a $15.33 billion budget surplus for Saudi Arabia in the first three months of 2022.($1 = 3.7508 riyals)

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

By Dmitry Zhdannikov


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:37pExxon must face Massachusetts climate change lawsuit, court rules
RE
12:33pRecord high U.S. house prices, rising mortgages depress new home sales
RE
12:31pTedros re-elected as head of World Health Organization
RE
12:30pU.S. forecasters predict 7th straight year of above-normal hurricane season
RE
12:30pGold gains for 5th straight session as dollar, yields retreat
RE
12:28pSaudi fiscal sustainability will target reserves not falling below certain percentage of GDP-fin min
RE
12:27pSouth African rand strengthens amid gold gains, dollar weakness
RE
12:26pTedros re-elected as head of World Health Organization
RE
12:26pBattles in east could decide Ukraine's fate, Kyiv says
RE
12:20pWall St drops as economic data, weak forecasts reignite slowdown fears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slump on growth concerns, bond yields slip
2Oh Snap! Social media stocks lose billions after Snapchat parent warnin..
3Analyst recommendations: Chubb, Glencore, Metlife, Moonpig, Salesforce...
4UK stocks hit by global gloom, windfall tax threat for utilities
5TAG IMMOBILIEN AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS