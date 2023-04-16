CAIRO, April 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdul had separate phone calls with the leaders of the Sudanese military and the country's main paramilitary group and called for an end to military escalation between the two sides, Saudi state media said on Sunday.

The minister affirmed Saudi Arabia's call for calm, state media said.

He spoke with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan's transitional governing Sovereign Council, and with the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba Editing by Frances Kerry)