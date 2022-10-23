Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Saudi forum set to draw U.S. business leaders despite tensions

10/23/2022 | 04:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh

DUBAI (Reuters) - A public spat between the United States and Saudi Arabia will not deter top Wall Street executives and U.S. business leaders from a flagship investment event starting on Tuesday where the kingdom will seek deals to reduce its economy's reliance on oil.

President Joe Biden has vowed "consequences" for U.S.-Saudi ties over an OPEC+ decision this month to cut oil output targets, which Riyadh defended as serving market stability.

The dispute was the latest shadow to be cast over the annual Future Investment Initiative (FII), which was hit by a Western boycott over the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and by the pandemic in 2020, leaving it a far cry from the 2017 inaugural event that Riyadh billed as "Davos in the Desert".

FII recovered in 2019 after the uproar over Khashoggi's killing by Saudi agents, drawing big names from financial, defence and energy firms with strategic interests in the world's top oil exporter, but garnered relatively meagre foreign inflows.

More than 400 U.S. delegates are expected to attend this week, Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute, told Reuters, adding this was the largest representation of a foreign country.

This year's edition, running Oct. 25-27, includes JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon, Pimco Vice Chairman John Studzinski and a BNY Mellon executive as speakers, and they still plan to go, spokespeople for the companies told Reuters.

Top executives from Goldman Sachs, Blackstone, Bridgewater Associates, Boeing and Franklin Templeton are on the agenda. Goldman Sachs declined comment, while the rest did not respond.

JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs made nearly $77 million and $42 million respectively in investment banking fees in Saudi Arabia last year, Refinitiv data showed. JPM remains at the top of the league table in 2022 with over $39 million so far.

"For the most part, I do not see U.S. companies actively avoiding Saudi Arabia due to recent political tensions," said Adel Hamaizia, managing director at Highbridge Advisory and a visiting fellow at Harvard University.

"U.S. companies will be an important partner to Saudi's investment and growth plans, in traditional sectors, but also in 'newer' fields including tourism, entertainment, EV production, technology and a nascent local defence industry," Hamaizia said.

The FII is a showcase for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 development plan to wean the economy off oil by creating new industries that also generate jobs for millions of Saudis, and to lure foreign capital and talent.

FDI FLAT

Foreign direct investment still lags behind targets, though there has been movement in new sectors as the kingdom opens up. As Boeing netted an $80 million defence contract last year, Fedex announced a $400 million 10-year investment plan in the country, the Arab world's biggest economy.

At 15.3 billion riyals ($4.07 billion), inward FDI for the first half of the year was about a fifth of the $19.3 billion secured in 2021, which had included a $12.4 billion investment for Aramco's oil pipeline infrastructure.

It is well below the 2030 target of $100 billion a year under a national strategy aiming for foreign direct investment equalling almost 6% of GDP by 2030.

Uncertainty lingers around the regulatory and tax environment as well as high operational costs and lack of a skilled local workforce, even after Riyadh handed companies an ultimatum to locate regional headquarters in the kingdom by 2024 or lose out on lucrative government contracts.

"FDI flows have remained stubbornly flat and low, under 1% of GDP, and some of the notable names that have invested have had only modest success, even with government backing," said Justin Alexander, director of Khalij Economics and Gulf analyst at GlobalSource Partners.

This has left the Saudi government and the Public Investment Fund to try to deliver on the crown prince's diversification promises, aided by a petrodollar windfall.

A worsening global economic outlook and oil market volatility has raised the stakes for the government in pursuing Vision 2030, which includes a $500 billion project to build a huge, high-tech economic zone on the Red Sea called NEOM eventually meant to house nine million people.

"The government cannot afford to drive economic development indefinitely but for the time being there is no real alternative as domestic businesses are unfit to play that role, and FDI continues to disappoint," said Neil Quilliam, associate fellow at Chatham House.

($1 = 3.7575 riyals)

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal and Yousef Saba, Editing by William Maclean)

By Rachna Uppal and Yousef Saba


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE INC. 1.65% 85.43 Delayed Quote.-33.97%
BOEING 1.57% 141.32 Delayed Quote.-30.89%
FEDEX CORPORATION 2.06% 153.23 Delayed Quote.-40.76%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.19% 93.46 Delayed Quote.18.80%
WTI 0.62% 85.134 Delayed Quote.12.26%
Latest news "Economy"
06:17aFrench government: on right track over further easing petrol supply problems
RE
06:16aBeijing party chief Cai uses loyalty to Xi to vault to top rank
RE
06:07aBrazil's top footballers lean toward Bolsonaro in polarized race
RE
06:00aQatarEnergy names Shell partner for LNG expansion project
RE
05:58aLi Xi gets graft-busting role on China's new Standing Committee
RE
05:36aRishi Sunak: I am standing to be British prime minister
RE
05:34aIsraeli court gives Lebanon maritime deal a green light
RE
05:31aBoris Johnson battling to win support for PM comeback bid
RE
05:31aSunak: the united kingdom is a great country but we face a prof…
RE
05:31aSunak: i am standing to be the next british prime minister…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Communist Party Politburo Standing Committee unveiled
2Saudi forum set to draw U.S. business leaders despite tensions
3Factbox-China's new elite Communist Party leadership
4Japan's stimulus plan must exceed $100 billion, says ruling party execu..
5Reaction to China's 20th Communist Party Congress

HOT NEWS