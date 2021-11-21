Log in
Saudi holds top oil supplier to China in October - customs data

11/21/2021 | 12:18am EST
FILE PHOTO: Oil and gas tanks are seen at an oil warehouse at a port in Zhuhai

BEIJING (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia held its position as the biggest supplier of crude oil to China for an 11th month in a row in October, with volumes up 19.5% from a year ago, customs data showed on Sunday.

Saudi oil arrivals totalled 7.1 million tonnes, or 1.67 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the General Administration of Customs showed, which is 19.5% higher than 1.4 million bpd a year and compares with 1.94 million bpd in September.

Inflows from Russia, including pipeline oil, inched up by 1.3% from a year ago to 6.6 million tonnes last month, or 1.56 million barrels per day (bpd). That compared with 1.49 million bpd in September.

The growth in Russian supplies, primarily of its flagship oil ESPO blend, followed China's release of fresh import quotas in August and October that allowed independent plants to lift purchases of one of their favourite grades.

Still, China's overall October crude oil imports fell to the lowest in three years amid Beijing's broad cap on independent refiners' imports.

Supplies from Brazil were down 53.2% from a year earlier, while those from the United States slumped by 91.8%.

Reuters reported China's imports of Iranian oil have held above half a million barrels per day on average between August and October, as buyers judge that getting crude at cheap prices outweighs any risks from busting U.S. sanctions.

Most of these barrels were passed on as exports from Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia, weighing on competing supplies from Brazil and West Africa.

Official data has consistently shown China has imported zero oil from Iran or Venezuela since start of 2021, as national oil companies stayed on the sidelines on worries over U.S. sanctions.

Below lists the details with volumes in metric tonnes.

Country October yr/yr % Jan-Oct yr/yr %

change change

Saudi Arabia 7,092,739 19.5 73,543,121 5.8

Russia 6,643,226 1.3 65,708,027 -7.7

Iraq 4,609,564 -0.1 45,617,530 -12.0

Oman 3,430,857 10.2 37,537,149 20.7

Angola 3,038,255 -13.7 32,310,952 -6.4

UAE 2,025,105 -28.3 25,631,960 14.8

Kuwait 2,394,322 0.5 23,744,589 -14.6

Malaysia 1,770,571 151.4 13,799,144 36.4

Brazil 1,517,766 -53.2 25,890,872 -29.9

United States 133,067 -91.8 10,757,144 -14.2

Venezuela -- -- -- --

Iran -- -- -- --

(crude conversion: tonne=7.3 barrels)

(Reporting by Aizhu Chen, Cheng Leng and Shivani Singh; Editing by Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS