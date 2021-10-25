Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Saudi imports from UAE jump back up in August

10/25/2021 | 03:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The value of Saudi Arabia's imports from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in August increased by about 31% month on month, official data showed on Monday, jumping back from a steep decline in July after the kingdom imposed new rules on imports from other Gulf countries.

Imports from neighbouring UAE rose to 4.1 billion riyals ($1.09 billion) from 3.1 billion riyals in July, according to data from the General Authority for Statistics. On an annual basis, Saudi imports from the UAE increased by about 47%.

The monthly increase follows a 33% decline in July, when Saudi Arabia amended rules on imports from other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to exclude goods made in free zones or using Israeli input from preferential tariff concessions, a move seen as a challenge to the UAE's status as the region's trade and business hub.

"The July data would have shown the disruption of the new regulation as companies took time to get the paperwork in place, but this really shows it takes time for import substitutions, and goods are continuing to go into Saudi", said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

"Either exporters are absorbing the extra customs duties or some could manage to pass it on, but the critical point is that at this point the impact on trade is relatively modest", she said.

Despite being close allies, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are competing to attract investors and businesses.

Saudi overall exports increased by 58.9% year-on-year in August, the statistics authority said, adding in August last year exports were impacted by lockdowns and travel bans related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual increase was mainly driven by oil exports, which went up 74.2% in August. ($1 = 3.7507 riyals) (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Giles Elgood)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.07% 4.2771 Delayed Quote.-4.68%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.60% 86.1 Delayed Quote.63.93%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6728 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:23aChina coal futures fall for a fourth day as govt intervenes
RE
03:14aIndonesia sees Q3 GDP growth at 4.3% y/y, warns of future headwinds
RE
03:13aIndian fintech firm Groww valued at $3 bln in new funding round
RE
03:09aPanasonic unveils prototype battery for Tesla
RE
03:09aSaudi imports from UAE jump back up in August
RE
03:07aSudan's information ministry calls for immediate release of detainees and rejects coup attempt
RE
03:06aSudan facing full military coup, call on people to block military's efforts to block democratic transition - information ministry to reuters
RE
03:06aPayPal says it is not pursuing acquisition of Pinterest
RE
03:04aPCBS PALESTINIAN CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS : The Preliminary Results of the Palestinian Registered External Trade In Goods for August, 08/2021
PU
03:03aExxon calls for carbon price, working on CCS projects across Asia
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle : Evergrande, EV unit shares jump a..
2ERYTECH Pharma S A : Announces Results from TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial of ..
3HSBC bucks China property worries with 74% profit jump, $2 billion buyb..
4SSAB : Report for the third quarter 2021
5China to pilot property tax scheme in some regions -Xinhua

HOT NEWS