King Salman bin Abdulaziz said in an address to the kingdom's advisory Shura Council that his country was a mediator of peace and highlighted the crown prince's initiative to release POWs from Russia last month.

King Salman also called on Iran to fulfill its nuclear commitments and cooperate with the U.N. nuclear agency.

