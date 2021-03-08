Saudi king approves support for Islamic pilgrimage operators after COVID-19 - SPA

CAIRO, March 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's King Salman
approved a range of initiatives aimed at assisting firms and
individuals operating in support of Islamic pilgrimages, Saudi
state news agency SPA said late on Monday.
The initiatives are aimed at mitigating the financial and
economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic across the sector that
provides support for the haj and umrah pilgrimages, SPA said.
They include exempting accommodation facilities from the
annual fees for municipal commercial activities' licenses in the
cities of Mecca and Medina, where the Islamic pilgrimages take
place.
Facilities working in the sector will also be exempted from
working expatriates' fees for six months, and can renew the
Ministry of Tourism's licenses for accommodation facilities free
of charge in the two cities for a year, which can be extended.
For expatriates working in activities related to haj and
umrah, the collection of residency renewal fees will be
postponed for six months, provided that the amounts are paid in
instalments over a year, SPA said.
Bus licenses operating in facilities transporting pilgrims
will remain valid without charge for a year, and the collection
of customs duties for new buses will be postponed for the
upcoming haj season for three months. They will be paid in
instalments over a period of four months from the due date.
(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, writing by Nayera Abdallah, editing
by Richard Pullin)